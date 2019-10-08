Hyperloop study topic of discussion at planning meeting

Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Imagine being able to travel from Columbus to Chicago or Pittsburg in less than 30 minutes.

That was the talk at Monday night’s meeting as the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission presented its findings from the Rapid Speed Transportation Initiative.

The study began in 2018 on a hyperloop, a new mode of transportation that would connect the midwest.

Passengers or cargo would load into a hyperloop pod that would travel through a low-pressure tube at high speeds.

But the plan is just in the beginning stages. It could take up to 30 years before Columbus is able to connect.

