Husel’s attorney: ‘This is not a murder case’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The attorney for Dr. William Husel says his client should not be facing a trial in the deaths of patients at Mount Carmel West Hospital.

“This is not a murder case,” says Husel’s attorney Richard Blake. “I can assure you there was never any attempt to euthanize anyone by Dr. Husel. At no time did he ever have the intent to euthanize anyone.”

Husel has been charged with 25 counts of murder in connection to the deaths of patients at Mount Carmel West Hospital.

Blake says Husel spent his entire adult life trying to help save people. “He and a team of people at Mount Carmel did their best in the ICU for end of life patients, as well as every other patient that came there.”

According to Blake Husel has been cooperating with law enforcement since day one of the investigation. “Surrendered his passport a few months ago when they asked. He’s here. He’s been available for them at all times.”

Blake says the next step is going to court to fight the charges.

“We’ll have to deal with this in trial.”

Husel is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at 1:30pm, in a Franklin County courthouse.