Husel murder trial to start in 2022

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The murder trial of Dr. William Husel is now scheduled to begin in February of 2022.

The new trial date of February 14 was set Monday during a Franklin County hearing.

Husel, who formerly worked in the Mount Carmel Health System, is charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly ordering fatal doses of pain medicine for more than two dozen patients.

In 2019, Husel was charged with murder in 25 deaths and pleaded not guilty in one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional. He was charged only in cases involving 500 to 2,000 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl – doses so unusually large that prosecutors said it indicated an intent to snuff out lives.

Lawsuits settled by Mount Carmel Health System have reached more than $16.7 million.

Husel contends he was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.