The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. 9:15 a.m. update: Testimony has resumed. On the stand is Dr. Sahd Hagras of Mount Carmel.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Testimony resumed Friday in the 14-count murder trial of former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel.

Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Dr. Saad Hagras, a acute care physician for Mount Carmel, was the first witness Friday.

On Thursday, proceedings were paused for about two hours while Judge Michael Holbrook made inquiries about a juror potentially talking about the case while on break, which is prohibited.

Jurors heard testimony from Randal Miles, Mount Carmel West’s pharmacy manager from 2015 to 2018, who said an earlier witness, former Mount Carmel pharmacist Talon Schroyer, reported to him. After Schroyer came to Miles with concerns over the amount of fentanyl Husel had prescribed to a patient, Miles said he reported it.

Also testifying was Mount Carmel clinical staff pharmacist Gregory Dresbach, who described reviewing, approving or rejecting orders. He said he rejected two orders of fentanyl submitted by Husel — one of which he said was later switched from rejected to competed status, meaning the medication had been given without his authorization. After the incident, Dresbach said he emailed Miles his concerns.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Janet Grubb Powell Miller