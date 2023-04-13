See previous reports from when William Husel was found not guilty of murder in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio doctor who was cleared of 25 different counts of murder wants to go back to court, with his former employer as the defendant this time.

Attorneys for William Husel — who surrendered his medical license in the aftermath of his trial — filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking $20 million in damages from Trinity Health Corporation, which owns the Mount Carmel Health System. Husel worked at Mount Carmel West Hospital for five years as an overnight intensive care doctor.

A Franklin County jury found Husel did not commit murder by ordering lethal amounts of fentanyl and other drugs while removing patients from ventilators between 2015 and 2018. In his lawsuit, Husel’s attorneys described his actions as the “best possible care” for patients who were “simply too sick to survive.”

Trinity gave orders to Mount Carmel to fire Husel in December 2018. From there, it carried out an investigation that discovered the former doctor used “substantially higher” levels of the drugs used to end patients’ lives compared to his colleagues. However, Husel’s attorneys claimed that it did not justify any punitive action.

“These actions did not violate any policies of the hospital or of Trinity, nor did they violate any nationally accepted standards for the use of opioid medications for treating pain associated with the dying process in patients,” Attorney Robert S. Landy wrote. “The MC West investigation uncovered no indication whatsoever that Dr. Husel intended to hasten death or do anything other than make the dying process easier for his patients.”

The rest of the lawsuit details what Husel’s attorneys claim was a campaign for “malicious prosecution” against him, which involved public statements calling him responsible for patient deaths and attempts at influencing local media. They said it ultimately worked as the Franklin County Prosecutor moved forward with an indictment in June 2019.

Read the full lawsuit complaint document by clicking here.