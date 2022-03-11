COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of testimony in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel came to an end Thursday.

Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Witnesses this week ranged from ICU nurses who, under Husel’s orders, administered potentially fatal doses of fentanyl to critically ill patients, contracted hospitalists who worked at Mount Carmel and physicians who signed death certifications for several of Husel’s patients.

One of the most scathing critiques of Husel’s medication orders came from Dr. Wesley Ely, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist, who returned to the stand Thursday after testifying last Monday.

Most patients who received fentanyl under Husel’s care received 1,000 micrograms of the opioid, and one received 2,000 micrograms. As an ICU physician, Ely told the court last Monday that the most he’s given a patient was 200 micrograms, and that was after 10 days of hourly doses.

“This is like driving 250 miles an hour through a school zone with people walking across the street,” he said.

High and combined doses of fentanyl and other drugs in the wrong circumstances, Ely said Thursday, could take a patient’s life, because the body cannot sustain the escalation to fentanyl given by Husel.

“The body cannot breathe after those doses, period,” he said.

During cross examination, defense attorney Diane Menashe also questioned Ely on whether higher levels of pain medication and other care for Husel’s patients were appropriate, given their injuries, status or the fact they were in the intensive care unit.

“We should pay attention to that,” Ely said, if a family member is telling doctors and nurses that a patient is in a lot of pain.

On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from a handful of former ICU nurses, including Stephanie LeChard, who worked under Dr. Husel during the night shift at Mount Carmel West.

LeChard, who joined Mount Carmel in August 2018, said she cared for her first palliative care patient, 80-year-old Sandra Castle, in November 2018.

After requests from Castle’s family that she be given more pain medication, LeChard said she was authorized by Dr. Husel to administer 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl to Castle. The 80-year-old woman died shortly after receiving the dose.

Attorneys have said they expect the trial to last up to eight weeks.