COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly half of the murder charges filed against a former Mt. Carmel Health doctor could be dropped by prosecutors, according to one source.

Eleven of the 25 murder charges former doctor William Husel is facing will be dropped by prosecutors, according to one of Husel’s attorneys.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said no one in the office would comment on the case.

During a pre-trial hearing in December, Husel’s attorneys asked for the charges to be dismissed, arguing the grand jury was misled by not being presented evidence that showed some of the doses of painkillers and other drugs prescribed by Husel were not lethal.

Last week, a staff attorney for Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook said the prosecutor’s office was looking to schedule a hearing on the matter.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Husel’s trial is scheduled to start February 14.