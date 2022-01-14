COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Prosecutors may be considering the dismissal of some of the murder charges against Dr. William Husel.

A staff attorney for Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook confirmed the prosecutor’s office has said they need to set aside time for a hearing on that subject. However, no date has been set.

Husel’s attorney asked for charges to be dismissed in December.

Husel’s trial is scheduled to start on February 14. The former Mount Carmel doctor is charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly administering potentially lethal doses of painkillers and other drugs to patients.

We reached out to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and they said they did not have a comment.

You can follow the investigation at NBC4i.com.