COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Mount Carmel doctor accused of administering potentially lethal doses of painkillers and other drugs to patients, is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

William Husel is facing 25 counts of murder.

His legal team is expected to ask for those charges to be dismissed during the hearing.

In 2019, Husel pleaded not guilty in one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional. He was charged only in cases involving 500 to 2,000 micrograms of the painkiller fentanyl – doses so unusually large that prosecutors said it indicated an intent to kill.

Lawsuits settled by Mount Carmel Health System have reached more than $16.7 million.

Husel contends he was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

A trial date has been set for Feb. 14.