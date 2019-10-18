Ohio Board of Pharmacy cites 3 pharmacists, Mt.Carmel in Husel investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy is proposing disciplinary action against three licensed pharmacists in connection with the investigation into Mount Carmel and Dr. William Husel.

According to the Board of Pharmacy, John O’Connell, Nathan Kochheiser and Gregory White — as well as the now-defunct Mount Carmel West Hospital — have been provided with Notices of Opportunity for Hearing before the board as the board considers taking disciplinary action against their licenses.

O’Connell and Mount Carmel West were cited for failure to create or enforce policies that “provided for the safe and efficient distribution of drugs in all areas of the institution,” failure to provide “appropriate supervision and control” of automated dispensing units, which allowed nurses to override controlled substances for non-emergent cases while following Dr. Husel’s orders.

Kochheiser was cited for verifying high doses of fentanyl given to two patients as “Compliant with the treatment standard” on the Drug Utilization Review (DUR).

White was cited for verifying high doses of fentanyl and other drugs for three patients.

The Board of Pharmacy’s investigation into Mount Carmel and Dr. Husel has taken more than 15,000 investigative hours including 23 interviews and a review of 48,000 documents.

Husel is accused of ordering excessive and potentially fatal doses of fentanyl and other pain medications for his patients. Husel is currently charged with 25 counts of murder.

NBC4 reached out to Mount Carmel for a statement regarding these citations but has not heard back at the time of publication.