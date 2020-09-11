Mt. Carmel settlements tied to Husel case now top $16M

Husel Investigation

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 15, 2019 file photo shows the main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital system has reached more settlements related to a doctor who’s charged with murder and accused of ordering excessive painkillers for dozens of patients who then died.

The settlements involving the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System now total more than $16.7 million. That includes three settlements of $750,000 each that were filed in the past two weeks, tied to deaths that occurred between 2015 and 2017.

Two were among the 25 patients whose deaths led to murder counts against the doctor, William Husel. He has pleaded not guilty.

Husel contends he was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

