Mount Carmel CEO to resign, 23 employees fired after Husel investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mount Carmel Health System’s CEO says he plans to resign, six months after the hospital was sued for wrongful death related to the deaths of 35 people.

The hospital system announced Thursday that it has concluded its investigation into the administration of high doses of fentanyl to 35 patients. As a result, 23 employees were fired, including doctors, nurses and pharmacy managers.

Eleven further employees will return to work after completing further training and education. One employee will remain on administrative leave.

CEO Ed Lamb will resign as of July 25.

Another executive, Dr. Richard Streck, executive VP & Chief Clinical Officer for Mount Carmel, will retire at the end of September.

Attorney David Shroyer represents the families of four patients who he says died under Husel’s care.



He says Thursday’s developments will have no impact on the wrongful death lawsuits he has filed against Husel and Mount Carmel.



“It has been nine months since they’ve known,” Shroyer said. “They’ve taken steps to suspend people and terminate people, but we still don’t have any answers yet. That’s what my job is in presenting these civil cases. It’s to find out what happened, why it happened and how do we prevent it from happening in the future.”

Dr. William Husel is facing 25 counts of murder in connection with the case.

Hussel was fired from the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System in December and stripped of his medical license after the allegations against him began to surface. An internal hospital investigation found that he had ordered potentially fatal drug doses for dozens of patients over his five years at the hospital.

A lawyer for Husel has said he did not intend to kill anyone.

The hospital released the following statement regarding today’s update: