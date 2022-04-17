COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The jury is set to return for its fourth day of deliberations in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel West doctor.

Dr. Willam Husel is facing 14 counts of murder in the deaths of patients under his care from 2015 to 2018.

The jury spent three days last week deliberating, asking few questions of the court. The jury is scheduled back in Franklin County Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

The former ICU physician could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of any of the 14 murder counts by jurors. If, however, the jury finds Husel not guilty of any of the counts, jurors are instructed to consider lesser charges including attempted murder.

In a trial that will reach its two-month mark last week, the jury heard from 54 witnesses, 53 of whom were called by the prosecution.

The team of Franklin County prosecutors — Janet Grubb, David Zeyen, Paula Sawyers, Taylor Mick, and Corinne Buker — called 53 witnesses who ranged from Mount Carmel executives, nurses, and pharmacists to victims’ family members, a Columbus Division of Police detective, and expert doctors.

Husel’s defense team, comprised of Columbus attorney Diane Menashe and Florida-based attorneys Jose Baez and Jamie Lapidus, called one expert witness to the stand: Dr. Joel Zivot, a physician from Emory University.

While prosecutors allege that Husel provided excessive painkiller doses to hasten patients’ deaths, Husel’s defense attorneys contend that the physician was providing comfort care to dying patients.