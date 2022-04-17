COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The jury is set to return for its fourth day of deliberations in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel West doctor.
Dr. Willam Husel is facing 14 counts of murder in the deaths of patients under his care from 2015 to 2018.
The jury spent three days last week deliberating, asking few questions of the court. The jury is scheduled back in Franklin County Court at 9 a.m. Monday.
The former ICU physician could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of any of the 14 murder counts by jurors. If, however, the jury finds Husel not guilty of any of the counts, jurors are instructed to consider lesser charges including attempted murder.
In a trial that will reach its two-month mark last week, the jury heard from 54 witnesses, 53 of whom were called by the prosecution.
The team of Franklin County prosecutors — Janet Grubb, David Zeyen, Paula Sawyers, Taylor Mick, and Corinne Buker — called 53 witnesses who ranged from Mount Carmel executives, nurses, and pharmacists to victims’ family members, a Columbus Division of Police detective, and expert doctors.
Husel’s defense team, comprised of Columbus attorney Diane Menashe and Florida-based attorneys Jose Baez and Jamie Lapidus, called one expert witness to the stand: Dr. Joel Zivot, a physician from Emory University.
While prosecutors allege that Husel provided excessive painkiller doses to hasten patients’ deaths, Husel’s defense attorneys contend that the physician was providing comfort care to dying patients.
Timeline of case
- 2015-2018: Patients in Husel’s care die allegedly from an excess amount of painkillers he prescribed
- December 5, 2018: Mount Carmel fires Husel; notifies Franklin County Prosecutor & State Medical Board of Ohio of his actions
- January 14, 2019: Allegations against Husel become public as Mount Carmel reveals the deaths of dozens of patients who received potentially fatal doses of pain medication
- January 25, 2019: State Medical Board of Ohio suspends Husel’s medical license
- June 5, 2019: Husel turns himself in to police, charged with 25 counts of murder
- June 7, 2019: Husel posts bond, released from jail
- July 11, 2019: Mount Carmel CEO resigns; 23 Mount Carmel employees fired in connection to Husel case
- August 7, 2019: Husel hires Jose Baez as defense attorney
- December 26, 2019: Husel files defamation lawsuit against Mount Carmel Health
- January 20, 2022: 11 of the 25 murder charges against Husel dropped
- February 14, 2022: Jury selection begins
- February 16, 2022: 12 jurors and six alternates selected
- February 22, 2022: Prosecution and defense give opening statements; prosecution begins nearly six-week process of calling witnesses
- March 29, 2022: Prosecution rests case after calling 53 witnesses
- March 30, 2022: Defense calls first and only witness
- March 31, 2022: Defense rests case
- April 11, 2022: Prosecution and defense give closing arguments
- April 12, 2022: Jury begins deliberations