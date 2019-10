FILE – In this June 5, 2019 file photo former critical care doctor William Husel, center, pleads not guilty to murder charges while appearing with defense attorney Richard Blake, right, in Franklin County Court in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio hospital system that found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for about three dozen patients who died has reached settlements totaling $9 million in lawsuits over two deaths. Those are much larger than previous settlements in cases involving the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and fired doctor William Husel.(AP Photo/Kantele Franko, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel is set to appear before the state medical board Monday.

Husel is facing 25 counts of murder, accused of giving patients too much Fentanyl.

As of now, his license is suspended and he can’t practice medicine.

This is Husel’s chance to respond to the board as it considers taking further action.