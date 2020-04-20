Husel murder trial moved to 2021

FILE – In this June 5, 2019 file photo former critical care doctor William Husel, center, pleads not guilty to murder charges while appearing with defense attorney Richard Blake, right, in Franklin County Court in Columbus, Ohio. This week marks a year since an Ohio hospital system announced a doctor ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of patients who then died. William Husel pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 25 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The trial against Dr. Willam Husel on 25 counts of murder has been moved to April of 2021.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin June 1.

Husel, who formerly worked in the Mount Carmel Health System, is charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly ordering fatal doses of pain medicine for more than two dozen patients.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said jury selection is now scheduled to begin on April 30, 2021.

Last June, Husel was charged with murder in 25 deaths and pleaded not guilty in one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional. He was charged only in cases involving 500 to 2,000 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl – doses so unusually large that prosecutors said it indicated an intent to snuff out lives.

His initial lawyer said Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Husel’s current lawyers in the criminal case — including Florida-based Jose Baez, who is known for successfully defending high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez — haven’t said much publicly about his motives. Husel’s lawyers in civil cases contend that he provided appropriate care and that Mount Carmel misled the public about what happened.

Mount Carmel publicly apologized, tightened its drug policies, fired other employees and changed leadership but has stood by its investigation and subsequent decisions.