Husel files defamation lawsuit against Mount Carmel Health, CEO, parent company

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Mount Carmel Health doctor accused of killing more than 25 patients has filed a lawsuit against Mount Carmel Health System, its parent company, and Mount Carmel’s CEO.

William Husel was an intensive care doctor who worked the night shift for the Mount Carmel Health System, particularly Mount Carmel West.

Husel is accused of administering fatal doses of fentanyl to 29 patients. He is awaiting trial on 25 murder charges related to those patients.

Husel has denied any wrongdoing.

In addition to Mount Carmel, the lawsuit also names its parent company, Trinity Health Corporation, and Mount Carmel’s President and CEO, Edward Lamb.

The lawsuit is broken up into two actions, defamation and breach of contract.

The lawsuit claims Husel has “suffered perhaps the most egregious case of defamation in Ohio’s recent history.”

“Dr. Husel was falsely accused by Defendants and their corporate executives of intentionally murdering twenty-five patients for whom he provided appropriate end-of-life care,” the lawsuit states. “The fallout from those false accusations has been profound.”

The lawsuit also asserts that Mount Carmel and Trinity have fought the discovery stages of several civil lawsuits filed against them and Husel.

“Defendants know that discovery in civil cases will shed light on what actually occurred — that each patient died from their illnesses and not from medication given in their last moments to provide comfort,” the lawsuit states.

In the breach of contract action, the lawsuit claims that Mount Carmel failed to provide Husel with a defense for his criminal indictment, the civil lawsuits filed against him, or his medical board hearing, citing this failure as a breach of the contract he signed with the health system.

The lawsuit is seeking a minimum of $50,000 in damages, plus punitive damages and lawyers’ fees.

Attempts to reach a Mount Carmel spokesperson Friday night were unreturned.

Click below to read the full lawsuit.