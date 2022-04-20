Coming up: William Husel and his attorneys have called a news conference for 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jurors have found Dr. William Husel not guilty at his 14-count murder trial.

Judge Michael Holbrook read the verdict Wednesday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Husel stood as the verdict was read.

Husel was accused of ordering potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl and other drugs to ICU patients at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to ’18. Opening statements took place on Feb. 22. The prosecution called 53 witnesses, and the defense only one, who discussed comfort care.

Husel, 46, was facing the possibility of life in prison. Per jury instructions, jurors are allowed to consider the lesser offense of attempted murder for each of the counts.

Murder of Joanne S. Bellisari — NOT GUILTY Murder of Ryan Hayes — NOT GUILTY Murder of Beverlee Ann Schirtzinger — NOT GUILTY Murder of Danny Mollette — NOT GUILTY Murder of Brandy McDonald — NOT GUILTY Murder of Francis Burke — NOT GUILTY Murder of Jeremia “Sue” Hodge — NOT GUILTY Murder of James Allen — NOT GUILTY Murder of Troy Allison — NOT GUILTY Murder of Bonnie Austin — NOT GUILTY Murder of James Nikolas Timmons — NOT GUILTY Murder of Sandra Castle — NOT GUILTY Murder of Rebecca Walls — NOT GUILTY Murder of Melissa Penix — NOT GUILTY

The dozens of witnesses called by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office ranged from former Mount Carmel executives, nurses, and pharmacists to victims’ family members, Columbus police detectives and expert physicians.

Husel’s defense team, comprised of Columbus attorney Diane Menashe and Florida-based attorneys Jose Baez and Jamie Lapidus, called just one expert witness: Dr. Joel Zivot, a physician from Emory University.

For the reading of the verdict, Baez attended over Zoom.

