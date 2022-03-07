The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial of former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel enters its third week and is scheduled to resume Monday at 9 a.m.

Judge Michael Holbrook sent the jury home for the weekend Thursday morning after a sidebar that took over an hour with prosecution and defense attorneys arguing whether recent testimony potentially relied on privileged information.

Before the recess, the week was full of top hospital executives from Mount Carmel and medical experts testifying in the trial, in which Husel, 46, faces murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

While prosecutors argue that Husel administered fatal doses of the opioid painkiller fentanyl that served no therapeutic purpose, his defense team has contended that he was providing comfort care to critically ill patients.

One of the state’s key witnesses who testified last week was Dr. Wes Ely, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist. Ely gave scathing reviews of Husel’s “mind-boggling” medication orders and later admitted while being cross-examined by defense attorney Diane Menashe that he opposed euthanasia.

Other notable testimony came from John “Sean” O’Connell, the former director of pharmacy at Mount Carmel West, who spoke about how he and other senior hospital executives handled concerns regarding fentanyl doses order by Husel.

Former Mount Carmel West Vice President Dr. Larry Swanner took the stand Wednesday to discuss steps the hospital took following reports of Husel’s medication orders.

Swanner said he placed Husel on administrative leave in 2018, and a few months later, Swanner himself was terminated from the hospital. Swanner told defense attorney Jose Baez that he was never given a reason as to why he was fired.

Attorneys have said the trial could last up to eight weeks.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Paula Sawyers

Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Powell Miller