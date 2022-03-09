The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of the murder trial against a former Mount Carmel West doctor is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Three former attending physicians at the former hospital took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Dr. William Husel.

Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to court proceedings, Wednesday’s testimony is expected to include at least two nurses.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Genevieve Dekiel, a hospitalist with Columbus Inpatient Care which services Mount Carmel hospitals, was called to the stand by the prosecution. Assistant prosecutor Corrine Buker questioned Dekiel about a “discharge summary” which she has to complete for patients who are admitted to the hospital when they leave– dead or alive.

Buker specifically questioned Dekiel about the discharge summary she wrote on one of Husel’s alleged victims Jeremia “Sue” Hodge. Husel defense attorney Jaime Lapidus followed up with more questions on Hodge.

Dr. Rohit Chand, another hospitalist with Columbus Inpatient Care, was also questioned on the circumstances surrounding the care of Brandy McDonald, another of Husel’s alleged victims. Chand was asked about the discharge summary for McDonald.

Daniel D. Baker IV, the chief forensic toxicologist at the Franklin County Coroners Office, was asked about a toxicology report he did on Ryan Hayes, another of Husel’s alleged victims.

After Tuesday’s lunch break, Mount Carmel attending physician through Columbus Inpatient Care Dr. Tom Brady testified. Brady stated he was an attending physician at Mount Carmel West during the years Husel is accused of administering excessive medication to patients, resulting in their deaths.

Brady answered questions from the prosecution and defense about Bonnie Austin, one of Husel’s alleged victims. Brady is the attending physician who wrote and signed her discharge summary.

Attorneys have said the trial could last at least eight weeks.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb