The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Proceedings in the murder trial against a former doctor accused of prescribing excessive amounts of fentanyl and other drugs to patients resulting in their deaths are scheduled to continue Tuesday.

Top executives and intensive care unit doctors took the stand Monday in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel to begin the trial’s third week.

Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Dr. Dan Roth, chief clinical officer of Mount Carmel’s parent organization Trinity Health, returned to the stand Monday, continuing his testimony which started last Thursday.

Following Roth’s testimony, Dr. David Ralston took the witness stand.

Ralston, who has served as an ICU, pulmonary and sleep physician at Mount Carmel since 1997, spoke about the process of removing a patient from a ventilator and the types of medication administered to critically ill patients, including Versed and Midazolam to numb their sense of pain, he said.

During cross-examination, Husel defense attorney Diane Menashe questioned Ralson about how many times he was interviewed by Columbus Police and the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and specific topics they discussed during those interviews.

Menashe also questioned Ralston about the “compassionate extubation order set” and when it was used at Mount Carmel West.

Attorneys have said they expect the trial to last up to eight weeks.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb