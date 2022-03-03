The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial of former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel is scheduled to resume Thursday at 9 a.m.

Senior executives at Mount Carmel West and the hospital’s parent organization Trinity Health testified Wednesday on what steps the hospital took following concerns over Husel’s medication orders.

Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Former Mount Carmel West Vice President Dr. Larry Swanner, who has a background in pharmacology and as a family medicine physician, said in his role as vice president, he served as a liaison between medical staff and hospital administration. He also stated that he assisted in hiring Husel at Mount Carmel West in 2014.

Swanner was questioned by the prosecution about conversations he had with Kathryn (Katie) Barga, patient safety risk management nurse at Mount Carmel, who testified last week about complaints she reviewed about doses of fentanyl Husel gave a patient.

Dr. Dan Roth, the chief clinical officer of Trinity Health, who oversees issues of patient care at Mount Carmel West, testified Wednesday as well.

Roth testified about the steps that he and other top executives at the hospital took following concerns about Husel’s medication orders, including working with law enforcement agencies and informing the family members of about 27 patients who died under Husel’s care.

“We have a responsibility to talk to family members or patients when care doesn’t go the way it was intended to go,” Roth said. “That is why we felt the need to tell family members of what we had learned.”

Roth is expected to resume his testimony at 9 a.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday, some of Husel’s former colleagues testified to what steps they took when discovering medication orders Husel filed.

At the start of the trial’s second week on Monday, Dr. Wes Ely, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist, called Husel’s prescriptions of fentanyl for his patients “mind-boggling.”

The trial is expected to last approximately eight weeks.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Janet Grubb Powell Miller