The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. The trial is expected to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against a former Mount Carmel doctor is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning after a critical care specialist testified Monday about the alleged doses of fentanyl given to patients under the former doctor’s care.

Proceedings in the trial of former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel ended just in time Monday for Dr. Wes Ely to catch a flight home to Tennessee.

The only witness to testify Monday, Ely is a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist. He traveled to Columbus to testify in Husel’s murder trial Monday, where he discussed what he called a “mind-boggling” dose of fentanyl administered to Husel’s patients — but faced cross-examination from the defense that elicited Ely’s opposition to euthanasia.

Husel, 46, a former ICU doctor, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Most of the patients who received fentanyl under Husel’s care received 1,000 micrograms of the opioid, one even receiving 2,000 micrograms — a dose that Dr. Wes Ely said would he would never administer “all at once” as it would likely “stop someone from breathing entirely” and “hasten death.”

Defense attorney Diane Menashe questioned Ely about practicing medicine as a pro-life Catholic, how much he was paid by the state of Ohio to be an expert witness for them, and the difference between opioids and opiates.

During the trial’s first week:

On Tuesday during opening statements, Husel’s defense attorney Jose Baez said Husel was providing the patients “comfort care.”

“There is no such thing as a medical murder case,” Baez said. “And that this is not a murder case, and it’s far from it. William Husel was exercising compassion to his patients and tried to free them of pain and let their last moments on Earth be ones of peace.”

On Wednesday, defense and prosecuting attorneys questioned former Mount Carmel pharmacist Talon Schroyer, who was terminated from Mount Carmel Health System in July 2019.

Schroyer, who worked night shifts at Mount Carmel from 2017 to ’19, faced accusations of approving orders for potentially fatal doses of fentanyl for Husel’s patients, according to several wrongful death lawsuits filed by family members of patients who died under Husel’s care.

On Thursday, more pharmacists took the stand, including Dr. Randal Miles, who was the Mount Carmel West pharmacy manager from 2015 to ’18. Miles stated Schroyer came to him with concerns over the amount of fentanyl Husel prescribed to a patient while he was on duty. Miles said he reported Schroyer’s concerns.

Also on Thursday, proceedings were paused for about two hours while Judge Michael Holbrook made inquiries about a juror potentially talking about the case while on break, which is prohibited.

On Friday, Dr. Saad Hagras, an acute care physician, testified that he treated some of the same ICU patients as Husel and described his care of those patients. He was asked what he knew about how drugs he ordered were retrieved and administered, and he also described how doses of certain medications were given to patients.

Miles was also back on the stand Friday, answering questions from the defense about the pharmacy’s role in providing prescriptions to ICU patients.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Janet Grubb Powell Miller