COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial of former doctor William Husel in the deaths of 14 patients under his care is scheduled to begin Tuesday with opening statements.

The proceedings, from Franklin County Common Pleas Court, will be livestreamed on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. You can watch the proceedings each day the trial is taking place.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Paula Sawyers

Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Powell Miller

The jury consists of seven women and five men. There are six alternate jurors, five women and one man.

Husel, 46, is facing 14 counts of murder. As an ICU physician at the former Mount Carmel West hospital, he is accused of prescribing fentanyl at potentially lethal levels to critically ill patients beginning in 2015.

After pharmacists raised concerns in late 2018, Mount Carmel pulled Husel from patient care in November and fired him the following month. His medical license was revoked in January 2019, and he was charged that June.

Husel pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys are expected to argue that he was providing end-of-life comfort care.