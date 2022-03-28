The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sixth week in the murder trial against a former Mount Carmel West doctor is scheduled to begin after a week dominated by the testimony of a Tampa physician who claimed the doctor’s actions hastened the deaths of his patients.

The murder trial against former Mount Carmel West Dr. William Husel is set to resume at 9 a.m. Monday. Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018.

While prosecutors allege that Husel ordered excessive, fatal doses of the painkiller fentanyl for his patients, defense attorneys contend that the doctor was providing comfort care for critically ill patients as they were removed from a ventilator.

Nearly 50 witnesses, ranging from family members of critically ill patients who later died at Mount Carmel to nurses who administered potentially lethal doses of painkillers, have taken the stand thus far at Franklin County Common Pleas Court in a trial that attorneys say could last eight weeks.

Dr. John Walther Schweiger, a Tampa anesthesiologist and critical care physician, took the stand as an expert witness for the prosecution on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday last week — giving testimony that featured a litany of technical medical terms about end-of-life care.

While reviewing the medical records of Husel’s former patients, Schweiger said that in 13 of the 14 cases he analyzed, Husel hastened or caused the patients’ deaths with the administration of large doses of the potent painkiller fentanyl and other narcotics.

The trial’s fifth week also included testimony from family members of Husel’s former patients, including Christine Allison, the wife of Troy Allison, who died under Husel’s care at 44 years old. Allison vehemently took the offensive against the doctor who ordered what she said was a lethal dose of narcotics that served no therapeutic purpose.

“I will tell anyone who wants to listen,” Allison said. “That hospital needs to be shut down, and that man needs to go to prison.”

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Jaime Lapidus Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

Taylor Mick David Zeyen

David Zeyen Janet Grubb