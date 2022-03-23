The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against former Mount Carmel West Dr. William Husel is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s testimony, Judge Michael Holbrook said a member of the prosecution team tested positive for COVID-19, but the trial will continue as scheduled. He asked the jurors to monitor for symptoms and to notify the court should they have any.

Forty-three witnesses have taken the stand thus far through the first four-plus weeks of the trial. Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018.

Tuesday morning, Dr. John Walther Schweiger, a Tampa anesthesiologist and critical care physician, continued testifying as an expert witness for the prosecution.

Schweiger testified that he reviewed the medical records for Husel’s patients, saying that in 13 of the 14 cases he looked at, he believes the administration of medications given to them and prescribed by Husel hastened or caused their deaths.

Schweiger is scheduled to return to the witness stand Wednesday.

On Monday, family members of two of Husel’s patients testified first: Christine Allison and Robert Hodge.

The fourth week of testimony was the most emotional of the trial so far as several family members of some of Husel's patients testified.

During opening statements, Husel’s defense team put forth that the doctor was providing “comfort care” for patients who were reaching the end of their lives.

Attorneys have said the trial could last about eight weeks.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Jaime Lapidus Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

Taylor Mick David Zeyen

David Zeyen Janet Grubb