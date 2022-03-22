The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against former Mount Carmel West Dr. William Husel is scheduled to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Forty witnesses have taken the stand thus far through the first four weeks of the trial. Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018.

On Monday, family members of two of Husel’s patients testified.

Christine Allison said her late husband, Troy Allison, died at the age of 44 while under Husel’s care at Mount Carmel West in 2018 after receiving a lethal dose of narcotics that served no therapeutic purpose, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his wife.

“I will tell anyone who wants to listen,” Allison said. “That hospital needs to be shut down, and that man needs to go to prison.”

Robert Hodge, the son of Jeremia “Sue” Hodge, another of Husel’s patients, also took the stand. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed in April 2019, Hodge alleged that his mother was taken to the emergency department at Mount Carmel after experiencing “shortness of breath.”

Hodge testified that Husel told him and other family members that he would help Jeremia Hodge “pass easy” but did not explain how he would do that.

“With no chance, we didn’t want her to lay there and suffer,” Hodge testified.

Monday’s third witness was Dr. John Walther Schweiger, a Tampa anesthesiologist and critical care physician, who testified about brain death and how it is determined. Brain death was the diagnosis for many of Husel’s former patients.

Schweiger also testified about dosing levels and claimed that elderly patients typically do not need as large of medication doses as younger patients in order to get the same effect.

For several of Husel’s patients, medical records indicated that nurses recorded patient pain levels from 0, no pain, to 8 or 10, the maximum pain levels, instantly. Schweiger said in all his years working in an ICU, he’s never seen such a quick jump — it’s typically a more gradual climb, he said.

The fourth week of testimony was the most emotional of the trial so far as several family members of some of Husel’s patients testified. CLICK HERE for a more extensive recap.

During opening statements, Husel’s defense team put forth that the doctor was providing “comfort care” for patients who were reaching the end of their lives.

Attorneys have said the trial could last about eight weeks.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Jaime Lapidus Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Corinne Buker Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

Taylor Mick David Zeyen

David Zeyen Janet Grubb