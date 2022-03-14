The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fourth week of the murder trial of former Mount Carmel West doctor William Husel is set to get underway Monday at 9 a.m.

Husel, 46, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 ICU patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the trial’s third week, testimony was heard from ICU nurses who said that under Husel’s direction, they administered potentially fatal doses of fentanyl to critically ill patients.

In addition, hospitalists contracted by Mounty Carmel and physicians who signed the death certificates for several of Husel’s patients also testified last week.

On Thursday, Dr. Wesley Ely, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist, returned to the stand after testifying Feb. 28, when he called the doses of fentanyl given to Husel’s patients “mind-boggling.”

High and combined doses of fentanyl and other drugs in the wrong circumstances, Ely said Thursday, could take a patient’s life because the body cannot sustain the escalation to fentanyl given by Husel.

“The body cannot breathe after those doses, period,” he said.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Diane Menashe questioned Ely on whether higher levels of pain medication and other care for Husel’s patients were appropriate, given their injuries, status, or the fact they were in the intensive care unit.

“We should pay attention to that,” Ely said, responding to if a family member is telling doctors and nurses that a patient is in a lot of pain.

Attorneys have said the trial could last at least eight weeks.

