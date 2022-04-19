COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A day after saying they were at an impasse, jurors in the murder trial of William Husel spent hours deliberating on Tuesday without reaching a verdict.

Husel, 46, is accused of murdering 14 ICU patients by ordering lethal doses of fentanyl at the former Mount Carmel West hospital in Franklinton from 2015 to ’18.

Deliberations began a week ago. On Monday, they sent a note to Judge Michael Holbrook saying they were at an impasse. Holbrook instructed them to reconsider their positions and resume deliberating. Shortly after, they sent a question to the judge, asking for clarification on what constituted reasonable doubt. Holbrook responded by pointing jurors to previous instructions.

Jurors deliberated the entire day Tuesday without asking the court a question.

In addition to murder, jurors are also allowed to consider convicting Husel of attempted murder.

During the trial, which began in February, prosecutors called 53 witnesses detailing how Husel oversaw procedures that resulted in patients’ deaths. In response, the defense team called a single witness, to discuss comfort care of the terminally ill.

Husel is facing the possibility of life in prison.