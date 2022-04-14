COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a verdict yet to be reached, a jury concluded its week of deliberations in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel.

The 12-member jury, tasked with determining whether Husel is guilty of 14 counts of murder, concluded its third day of deliberations behind closed doors Thursday — without a decision. Jurors will not meet on Friday and are expected to resume deliberations Monday.

Husel, 46, is facing 14 counts of murder for allegedly prescribing fatal doses of fentanyl and other drugs to critically ill patients under his care at Mount Carmel West from 2015 to 2018.

Deliberations began around 9 a.m. at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, and the 12 jurors took a few breaks throughout the day. Although jurors asked to view an exhibit referenced during the trial, defense and prosecuting attorneys denied their requests, as the exhibit was not admitted as evidence.

The former ICU physician faces life in prison if convicted of any of the 14 murder counts by jurors.

If, however, the jury finds Husel not guilty of any of the counts, jurors are instructed to consider the lesser included offense of attempted murder.

In a trial that will reach its two-month mark on Thursday, the jury heard from 54 witnesses, 53 of whom were called by the prosecution.

The team of Franklin County prosecutors — Janet Grubb, David Zeyen, Paula Sawyers, Taylor Mick and Corinne Buker — called upon 53 witnesses that ranged from Mount Carmel executives, nurses and pharmacists to victims’ family members, a Columbus Division of Police detective and expert doctors.

Husel’s defense team, comprised of Columbus attorney Diane Menashe and Florida-based attorneys Jose Baez and Jamie Lapidus, called one expert witness to the stand: Dr. Joel Zivot, a physician from Emory University.

While prosecutors allege that Husel provided excessive painkiller doses to hasten patients’ deaths, Husel’s defense attorneys contend that the physician was providing comfort care to dying patients.