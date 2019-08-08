Husel hires former Casey Anthony attorney

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 5: Defense attorney Jose Baez smiles at the end of the Casey Anthony trial after his client was found not guilty of murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008 and was found not guilty of manslaughter in the first degree. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dr. William Husel has hired a Florida attorney who is best known for winning the acquittal of Casey Anthony.

Husel is accused of killing 25 people by giving them lethal doses of painkillers at Mount Carmel Hospital.

According to court records, Jose Baez has been retained to appear as counsel or co-counsel in the case. Baez is an Orlando-based criminal defense attorney.

Baezw won the acquittal of Casey Anthony, who was accused of murdering her daughter, Caylee in 2008.

Attorneys Richard Blake and Diane Menache are also representing Husel.

“This is not a murder case,” Blake said shortly after Husel’s indictment. “I can assure you there was never any attempt to euthanize anyone by Dr. Husel. At no time did he ever have the intent to euthanize anyone.”

Husel’s trial is currently scheduled to begin April 27, 2020.