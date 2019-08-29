Husel files lawsuit against Mount Carmel’s parent company over legal fees

Former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel has filed a lawsuit against the hospital’s parent company, Trinity Health Corporation, arguing they are required to cover the legal costs of his criminal defense.

Husel has been charged with 25 counts of murder in connection to the deaths of patients at Mount Carmel West Hospital. He denies any wrongdoing.

Trinity’s insurance carrier has covered the cost of Husel’s defense in 36 wrongful death civil cases filed after he was accused of ordering excessive and potentially lethal doses of pain medication for patients under his care, but has refused to cover legal costs associated with his criminal defense, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the United States District Court Eastern District of Michigan.

“TAL’s (Trinity Assurance Ltd.) determination not to advance the costs of Dr. Husel’s defense, unless promptly remedied, will deprive Dr. Husel of the benefit of the applicable insurance policies, which Dr. Husel bargained for and obtained as consideration in his employment agreement. His fully-signed employment agreement explicitly provides that THC would obtain Healthcare Liability Insurance on his behalf, and it did so,” according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Husel will not be able to properly defend himself and prove his innocence if THC and TAL and do not advance his defense costs.

“Dr. Husel will not be able to defend himself and prove his innocence in the criminal case and his defense will be significantly less than he otherwise would be able to present than if THC and TAL complied with the obligations under the applicable insurance policies,” according to the lawsuit.

“It is possible that Dr. Husel, a man who is entirely innocent of any criminal (or civil) wrongdoing, can be convicted because his employer and its captive insurance company are wrongfully refusing to abide by the “duty to defend” obligations in the applicable insurance policies, and refusing without any good-faith basis to advance his defense costs at the most critical time of the criminal proceeding: now,” Husel’s attorney’s said in the lawsuit.

Husel was fired by Mount Carmel after the hospital uncovered evidence that Husel ordered excessive and potentially lethal doses of pain medication for patients under his care. Husel’s lawyer has denied his client negligently or intentionally caused patients’ deaths.

More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against Mount Carmel and Dr. Husel since mid-January.