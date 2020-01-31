Live Now
Pre-trial hearing scheduled in the Dr. William Husel case
Pre-trial hearing scheduled in Husel case

Local News

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dr. William Husel made an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom, on Friday.

Husel, who formerly worked in the Mount Carmel Health System, is charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly ordering fatal doses of pain medicine for more than two dozen patients.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Friday’s hearing is to discuss issues pertaining to discovery.

Husel has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he faces.

He is currently represented by Jose Baez, the attorney who is well-known for defending Casey Anthony and former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

In August, Baez addressed the allegations against Husel.

“I think that there are significant facts in dispute in this case and hopefully once the facts all come out, everyone will be much wiser as to what actually happened,” he said.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9am.

