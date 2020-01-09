Husband of Grandview in-home daycare provider pleads guilty to rape charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Terry McFadden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man whose wife ran an in-home daycare has pleaded guilty to rape charges after he was arrested last year. 

Terry McFadden, 70, was arrested last April by Grandview Heights police after allegations were made that he had sexually abused two children in his home while they attended a residential daycare maintained by his wife.   

According to police, investigators received a referral from Franklin County Children’s Services about possible inappropriate sexual contact between the husband of an in-home daycare provider and two children, ages 4 and 7. 

McFadden pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of rape, both felonies in the first degree.  

McFadden is scheduled to be sentenced March 3.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools