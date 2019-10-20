Husband accused of killing philanthropist wife to be arraigned on murder charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Henry Evans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 82-year-old man accused of killing his wife earlier this month in northeast Columbus is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Police said Henry Evans beat Dorothy Cage-Evans to death with a wooden side table on Oct. 7.

A police report said Evans called his stepdaughter and told her he had killed her mother with a wooden table. 

Cage-Evans and Evans were both philanthropists in the central Ohio area.

They helped start Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands as well as a scholarship fund, both of which help students across the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools