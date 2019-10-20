COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 82-year-old man accused of killing his wife earlier this month in northeast Columbus is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Police said Henry Evans beat Dorothy Cage-Evans to death with a wooden side table on Oct. 7.

A police report said Evans called his stepdaughter and told her he had killed her mother with a wooden table.

Cage-Evans and Evans were both philanthropists in the central Ohio area.

They helped start Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands as well as a scholarship fund, both of which help students across the area.