GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have named a suspect they said was at large Tuesday after a shooting that left his wife dead.

Officers originally went Monday afternoon to a home in the 5700 block of Pepperwood Court after getting a report of a person down. They found the victim, identified as 44-year-old Angel Gomez, suffering from a gunshot wound.

(NBC4 Photo/Caleb Michael)

Investigators said her husband, 49-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez-Santana, “ambushed” her at the home. The couple had been having marital problems and separated. Jose had stayed at their home on Pepperwood Court while Angel moved out. However, he had convinced her to come back to return some property to her, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

A mugshot of Jose Antonio Gomez-Santana from an October 2021 arrest. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Jose Antonio Gomez-Santana’s driver’s license photo. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Detectives at the scene found evidence that Jose had hidden inside a car parked in the home’s driveway. When Angel arrived, they said he got out and shot her multiple times before running away from the scene.

Jose faces a charge of murder, according to an incident report. The suspect has ties to the west side of Columbus and New York, with friends willing to harbor and hide him, according to CPD detectives. They asked anyone with information about the incident or Jose’s whereabouts to contact the lead investigator on the case at 614-645-2558.