Hurricane Dorian marches north along coast, still a dangerous storm

On Sunday, when Hurricane Dorian was battering the northern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts above 220 mph, the eye of the storm was 16 miles wide and the belt of hurricane-force winds (74 mph or greater) extended only 30 miles.

After churning up some cooler water (upwelling) on Monday while the eyewall stalled over the Bahamas, the storm weakened to a Category 2 north of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, no longer feasting on 87-degree seas.

There is no modern record of a Category 5 hurricane becoming nearly stationary for 36 hours.

The Bermuda High to the east and another ridge over the southern Plains essentially fought to a tie. At the same time, low pressure in the Midwest created a southerly flow, bumping Dorian north-northwest at less than 10 mph.

Deep warm water preserves the strength of systems over the Gulf Stream, so Dorian will likely hold its intensity as dangerous storm, with multiple threats including storm surges, coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds and dangerous riptides along the Southeast coast through Friday.