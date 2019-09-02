Hurricane Dorian having little effect on flights from Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Flights in and out of John Glenn International Airport are largely unaffected by Hurricane Dorian, barring a handful of exceptions.

Frontier Airlines Flight 1055 and Spirit Airlines Flight 1669, both scheduled to depart Columbus for Orlando, were canceled on Monday.

The cancellations were among the dozens reported at the Florida airport, despite officials keeping the airport open.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport suspended service, at 12 p.m. While there were no scheduled nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale to Columbus, many passengers were still trying to travel between the two cities.

“I was just lucky that I got the flight I did,” said Brad Bryant, who rescheduled his flight to leave before the closure. “I literally booked my flight at 3 a.m.”

The Miami International Airport remains open, but officials do warn that some flights will be delayed or canceled.

As of this writing, the only other cancellation is for American Airlines Flight 3834, which was scheduled to depart Columbus for Miami, at 5:49 p.m. Monday.

If you are flying anywhere near the hurricane’s projected path along the east coast over the next few days, check with your airline for flight changes or cancellations.