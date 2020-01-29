Two Delaware County school districts close for the week due to illness outbreak

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Huntington Local Schools District announced Tuesday that it will close all schools for the remainder of the week due to several students being sick.

“Due to large number of students being affected by illness, Huntington Local Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 29th, Thursday, January 30th and Friday, January 31st,” the district posted to its Facebook page.

In addition, all sports practices and home games are canceled.

The post said the buildings will be closed to all staff so maintenance can conduct a thorough cleaning of the buildings.

Jerry Mowery, the superintendent of Zane Trace Local Schools, also announced Tuesday that the district would be closed for the remainder of the week.

“Zane Trace Local Schools Closed for the remainder of the week! School resumes on Mon. Feb. 3rd,” Mowery posted on Facebook.

The district was also closed on Monday due to a large number of students and staff being ill.