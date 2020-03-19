Huntington bank closes lobby doors for some locations starting Thursday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Huntington says its closing lobby doors for some locations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), but drive-throughs will remain open. The order takes effect on March 19.

Their decision is due to the CDC’s recommendations pertaining to public gatherings and it will take effect on Thursday according to bank officials.

“Being the bank that always has your back, Huntington continually monitors the latest news and official coronavirus updates. In our ongoing effort to guard against the spread of COVID-19, and to best serve you, our branches with drive-thru teller windows will remain open,” Huntington released.

For information on the branches closing visit their website.