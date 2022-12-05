LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman’s remains found in Lucasville have prompted an anthropology team to investigate, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

A hunter called the sheriff’s office Friday around 10:33 a.m. to report that he may have found human remains. Deputies, detectives, and the Scioto County Coroner all came to the scene, and confirmed it was a woman’s body. The sheriff’s office did not specify where in Lucasville the hunter found the remains but did add that investigators found three rings and watch with them.

The sheriff’s office called in two anthropology teams and a crime reconstructionist from Erie, Pa., to help recover the remains. The crew took the remains back to Erie for dental and DNA testing, and the sheriff’s office said it would release more details once they identify the woman.

The sheriff asks anyone with information about the remains to call one of the office’s detectives at 740-351-1091.