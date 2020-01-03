Hungry? Here are some new restaurants coming to Columbus in 2020

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dining options in the city’s most-popular neighborhoods and corridors will continue to expand in 2020.

Interest remains high in Easton Town Center, which is in the midst of a $500 million expansion, and in the Short North, with several new restaurants in the works in those areas in the new year. That goes for Bridge Park in Dublin and in Franklinton, too.

The list of “coming soons” continues to be a mix of locally-owned ventures like Preston’s: A Burger Joint, which will add its first restaurant of its own in downtown Columbus, and some out-of-town imports such as a pair of Cincinnati-based companies and a national pioneer in clean foods and healthy menus.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will continue to be busy with multiple new eateries in the works, most notably the anticipated Budd Dairy Food Hall in Italian Village.

