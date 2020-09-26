Hundreds turn out to celebrate founding of VFW

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Hundreds of veterans and community members spent their Saturday morning marking the founding of the Veterans of Foreign Wars with a wreath presented by the National Commander of VFW.

On this day, 121 years ago, 13 men came up with the idea of starting an organization for those who have served their country.

“So they got together in a tailor shop in downtown Columbus and they decided that they were going to found an organization,” said State Commander for VFW Ohio Fred Lavery

The goal of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was to speed rehabilitation of the nation’s disabled and needy veterans. They also assisted veterans’ widows and orphans and the dependents of needy or disabled veterans–a place they could turn to for help.

Each year, hundreds gather on this day to remember how far they’ve come and the work that’s still ahead.

“I come from a very strong military family. I’ve seen individuals return home and go on with their life as normal before they went. Then there are some that come home in need,” said National President of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Sandra Onstwedden.

This year, despite COVID-19, organizers said they had to honor this day. Having it outside and with social distancing made it a bit easier for them to do so. Some veterans even said it is the first event they’ve taken part in since the start of the pandemic.