Hundreds participate in annual 9/11 stair climb in Obetz

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds of people gathered in Obetz Saturday for the annual stair climb in honor of the firefighters, EMS, and police officers who gave their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Each participant paid tribute by climbing the bleachers at Fortress Obetz eight times, the equivlant of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, simulating what those first responders experienced that day.

24-7 Commitment, which hosts the event each year, said things were different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but climbers were still dedicated to the cause.

“It’s been a little more of a struggle, but we have about 270 climbers,” said coordinator Lori Mercer. “In the past, we’ve had over 500, so 270’s not bad for a year like this. And we’ll take it, the spirit of it. We wanted to keep the momentum going.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the FDNY Counseling Service Unit.