Hundreds of backpacks donated at Columbus Zoo for NBC4’s ‘Stuff the Backpack’ campaign

POWELL, OH (WCMH)– Word of NBC4’s ‘Stuff the Backpack’ campaign has crossed state lines. The first person Wednesday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium who donated a backpack full of school supplies was from Pittsburgh. Others told NBC4 they came from West Virginia, Tennessee, and Iowa to donate and take advantage of the $4 admission for a family of up to six people.

“It’s always nice to donate to kids in need because not everybody can afford to send their kids to school with all the supplies they need,” said Paula Bird who was visiting the zoo with her family from Iowa.

“We love donated to causes like this and helping out children around the area.,” said Bird’s sister Krista Dearth from Wooster “I work in childcare, so I know how important that is.”

More than 300 stuffed backpacks were donated before noon.

Others game monetary donations. $10 is all that’s needed to stuff one backpack full of supplies, and $270 will outfit an entire classroom.

In 2018, NBC4 was able to donate nearly 50,000 backpacks to Columbus City School children. The 2019 campaign has expanded to 25 school districts in both Franklin and Licking counties.

All summer long at locations throughout Central Ohio, NBC4 will be collecting backpacks:

Each Wednesday in June, your group of up to 6 people can get into the zoo for just $4 total, by donating to Stuff the Backpack! Just bring a backpack with supplies to enjoy the deep discount.

From June 1 through August 4, bring a backpack with supplies to donate and get $4 off general admission at COSI.

You can also make a secure credit card donation here. (All monetary donations are tax deductible and 100% of donations are given to local students and teachers.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack campaign.