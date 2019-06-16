Hundreds gather for 2019 Columbus Pride Brunch, bring this year’s event to a close

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds gathered for the 2019 Columbus Pride Brunch on Sunday.

The brunch, hosted by Stonewall Columbus, was to honor Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West. The drag queen served as the grand marshall of the 2019 Pride Parade.

“I’m humbled and I’m grateful,” Levitt said. “To come home to Columbus for Pride weekend and just be here, be in the midst of all the magic is incredible. I’ve missed my home, so it’s really nice to be home.”

According to AJ Casey, Stonewall Columbus’s Executive Director, the brunch, which was attended by approximately 600 people, was also for the community to come together and discuss the state of the LGBTQ family.

“I think we’re good and getting better,” Casey said. “We have a new leadership and a new facility. We’re making new friendships and moving forward to progress beyond our shortcomings, and to progress beyond even our success from the past.”

Actor Jake Borelli was the brunch’s featured special guest.