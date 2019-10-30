HumpDAYiY: Halloween crafts

#HumpDAYiY

Lets get crafty Columbus! This week we are wrapping up our Halloween extravaganza with kids crafts!

We asked our crafty friends on Facebook what they wanted to see and the first comment was “Kiddie crafts.”

With rain heading into central Ohio for trick or treat we thought that was a great idea for those little ghosts and goblins who may not want to venture out in the rain (and the “mummies” that would rather stay dry.)

The holiday doesn’t have to be a total loss, have a party instead! Check out the video for easy and cheap kid friendly crafts using items you probably already have at home.



Follow: https://www.facebook.com/MonicaDayTV/ for live weekly segments!