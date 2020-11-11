Humor 4 Healing: Veterans heal through comedy

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

Veterans are finding healing with humor across the country. A special comedy show could just be what the doctor ordered. “It forces you to deal with social anxiety and it forces you to laugh,” For Andrew Young, laughing wasn’t easy when he first got out of the military. “It was at the point where maintaining work after service was nearly impossible. I was addicted to Adderall and drinking heavily. Maintaining a regular life wasn’t really a possibility.” He was homeless and estranged from his family. “You can break out of that. It is a prison that you can get out of. Comedy helped me to get out of that.”

Through self-deprecating humor, he turned things around. He’s now using the creative part of his brain to write and getting positive feedback and connection from a crowd. It’s something social anxiety typically prevents veterans from doing. “That’s typically a connection you don’t get any more after service. A lot of people you hear about going into this dark, deep hole where you don’t feel, so to speak. You’re supposed to feel emotions and I remember being there. I remember feeling like there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

It’s a darkness that veterans and their families experience often. It’s why Young and several other comics are bringing light and laughter to veterans struggling with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and families who lost loved ones fighting for our country, through the Humor 4 Healing special.

“The issues with the VA is where I like to go a lot.” Young says the key to lifting spirits he says is keeping the content light. “Don’t allow yourself to go dark, don’t allow yourself to go evil, don’t hurt anybody, don’t say anything mean and if you could take this and make it silly then you are already making a change because you are already changing the way you’re thinking.” While comedy has helped him in his journey.. he, like many veterans still needs time.. and to go at his own pace. “Like most veterans I do have to step back a lot to recharge my batteries.”

Humor 4 Healing is also benefitting a local organization with Fifty percent of proceeds will go to ‘Resurrecting Lives’ which is a group researching the effects of traumatic brain injury. The symptoms are similar to what Young went through and are critical to finding a clear path ahead to a life after service. While the show is built to help veterans, it’s for everyone. “By the time it’s all said and done you don’t have to be a vet to enjoy this material. You don’t have to be a Gold Star Family to identify with the community, you just need to be a person in this world that we live in who can look around and say we need to laugh.”

If you’re interested in catching Humor 4 Healing, its November 28th at 7:30. To register or find out more: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thansgiving-comedy-show-tickets-125786341333