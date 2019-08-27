Humane society: Dead animals found in refrigerators on Grove City property

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Grove City couple facing dozens of animal cruelty charges was back in court Tuesday for the continuation of a probable cause hearing.

Earlier this month, nearly 300 animals were seized from Doug and Brittany Devaul’s property and pet shop.

According to the lead humane society agent on the case, Sean Dundar, a couple thousand photos were taken on the couple’s property as the animals were removed. About two hundred of those pictures were shown at Tuesday’s hearing.

The prosecutor showed a series of pictures and had Dundar describe what was in each one.

The pictures shown were of the outside of the Devaul’s property, inside on the first floor of the home, and the basement.

Dundar said several freezers were found outside, some of them unplugged.

“Many of the things in those freezers included dead animals. Many of them were being eaten by maggots,” said Dundar.

Other pictures showed dogs being kept in stacked cages on the first floor of the couple’s home. There were as many as five dogs to a cage. The prosecutor asked Dundar what Columbus humane’s position is when it comes to cages in this manner.

“It’s the humane society’s position that stacking cages in a fashion that these two were stacked in is detrimental to the health of animals because it encourages the flow of disease,” Dundar said. “They’re more likely to have communicable diseases spread from top to bottom if there are fecal matter, urine, dripping into the cages below.”

After pictures of the first floor were shown, the prosecutor moved onto pictures of the basement, where reptiles were being kept. Dundar said many snakes in the basement were living in unsanitary or overcrowded conditions.

The Devaul’s declined to comment following the hearing.

More pictures are expected to be shown when the hearing resumes Wednesday.