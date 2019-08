COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Humane is executing a search warrant at a southwest Columbus home.

The warrant is being served at a home on the 3100 block of Demorest Road.

Columbus Humane says its agents have seized various animals including reptiles and many puppies. The puppies are being taken to Columbus Humane’s Columbus shelter.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies are assisting Columbus Humane at Grove City Reptiles.