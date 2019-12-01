Huckleberry House aims to add a little joy to teens’ holiday season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The holidays are usually a happy time for many, but experts say for teens not in stable homes, it can be one of the most stressful times of the year.

The Huckleberry House runs a shelter for those kids, and Sunday, it held a special holiday house lighting.

The Huckleberry House’s director said more teens stay there during the holidays than other times of the year.

AEP decorated the house last week, donating time and resources to put up more than 1,000 lights.

The lights hope to give the teens a sense of normalcy this holiday season.

The garlands up, light up deer are in the years, and lights are all over the Huck House and ready to be turned on.

“We think all young people should get to experience some fun and excitement around the holidays and this beautiful house we’ve been in since the mid-70s, I think, just screams Christmas lights,” said Sonya Thesing, executive director of the Huckleberry House.

But for as bright and joyful as the lights and holidays can be, it can be a dark time for teens who aren’t in stable homes. The Huckleberry House is a safe place for those teens. Thesing said they see more of them between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

“We know it’s not necessarily a poverty issue or a socioeconomic issue. It’s a family dynamics issue,” Thesing said. “Which is why we know our numbers in the shelter go up during the holidays. It’s a stressful time.”

According to Thesing, 632 kids stayed at the house at some point last year, up from closer to 500 in previous years. Part of the hope for the kids at the house now is that the lights will be a bright spot in their holiday season.

“If you’re at school and you know all of your friends are enjoying some part of the holidays, to know you’re getting to have a little bit of Christmas in your December, too, I think helps a lot,” Thesing said.